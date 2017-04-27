April 27 Manitex International Inc

* Manitex international inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, asv expects gaap net income of $0.0 million to $0.2 million

* Manitex international inc - for three months ended march 31, 201,asv expects revenue of $26.0 million to $28.0 million

* Manitex international inc - co's jv entity is party to unitranche credit agreement to provide a $65 million, 5-year credit facility