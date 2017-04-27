BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Manitex International Inc
* Manitex international inc - for three months ended march 31, 2017, asv expects gaap net income of $0.0 million to $0.2 million
* Manitex international inc - for three months ended march 31, 201,asv expects revenue of $26.0 million to $28.0 million
* Manitex international inc - co's jv entity is party to unitranche credit agreement to provide a $65 million, 5-year credit facility Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qb6xgB) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.