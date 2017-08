Aug 1 (Reuters) - Manitex International Inc

* Manitex International - Michael Schneider has been appointed as senior vice president, CFO, treasurer, secretary of company, effective Aug. 1, 2017

* Manitex International- in connection with Schneider's appointment, David H. Gransee was appointed as co's senior vice president, effective Aug. 1, 2017