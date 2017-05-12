May 12 Manitex International Inc
* Manitex international, inc. Announces pricing for sale of
half of its asv shares in an underwritten public offering
* Manitex international inc - priced its sale of 2 million
shares of asv holdings, inc., in an underwritten public
offering.
* Manitex international - to get proceeds of approximately
$13 million, and after sale, will retain a minority ownership
interest in asv of 2.1 million shares
* Manitex international inc - manitex will use proceeds of
sale to repay debt
* Manitex international - deconsolidation, together with
co's debt repayment will result in a total reduction in manitex
debt of approximately $56 million
