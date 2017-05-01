BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Manitok Energy Inc:
* Manitok Energy Inc - Manitok Energy Inc and Craft Oil Ltd enter into arrangement agreement
* Manitok Energy - under terms of agreement, Manitok will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of craft by way of a plan of arrangement
* Manitok Energy Inc - deal for $6.6 million of common shares of Manitok Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.