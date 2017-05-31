BRIEF-Pluristem Therapeutics says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO
* Says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2t2641W) Further company coverage:
May 31 Manitok Energy Inc:
* Manitok Energy Inc announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Manitok Energy Inc says average production increased by 43% to 6,300 boe/d in Q1 of 2017
* Manitok Energy Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Manitok Energy Inc qtrly FFO per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Yaky Yanay appointed co-CEO Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2t2641W) Further company coverage:
* Shore gold announces acquisition from newmont to consolidate star-orion south diamond project and earn-in with rio tinto