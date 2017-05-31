May 31 Manitok Energy Inc:

* Manitok Energy Inc announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017

* Manitok Energy Inc says average production increased by 43% to 6,300 boe/d in Q1 of 2017

* Manitok Energy Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Manitok Energy Inc qtrly FFO per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: