BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Manitowoc Company Inc:
* The manitowoc company reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.26
* Q1 sales $305.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $336.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue down about 8 to 10 percent
* Manitowoc company inc - backlog totaled $506.3 million at march 31, 2017, up from fourth-quarter 2016 backlog of $323.8 million
* Manitowoc company inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures - approximately $30 million
* 2017 financial guidance for full year remains unchanged
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.