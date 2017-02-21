Feb 21 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc
* Manitowoc Foodservice/Welbilt announces retirement of
chief financial officer
* Manitowoc Foodservice Inc says John Stewart, senior vice
president and chief financial officer will retire by end of
April 2017
* Manitowoc Foodservice Inc says company has initiated a
search for John's successor and will consider both internal and
external candidates
* Manitowoc Foodservice Inc says is changing its name to
Welbilt Inc, effective March 6
* Manitowoc Foodservice Inc says John has agreed to stay on
until end of April to assist in search for his replacement and
ensure a smooth transition
