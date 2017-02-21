Feb 21 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc

* Manitowoc Foodservice/Welbilt announces retirement of chief financial officer

* Manitowoc Foodservice Inc says John Stewart, senior vice president and chief financial officer will retire by end of April 2017

* Manitowoc Foodservice Inc says company has initiated a search for John's successor and will consider both internal and external candidates

* Manitowoc Foodservice Inc says is changing its name to Welbilt Inc, effective March 6

* Manitowoc Foodservice Inc says John has agreed to stay on until end of April to assist in search for his replacement and ensure a smooth transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: