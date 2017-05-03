BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Manning & Napier Inc
* Manning & Napier, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 earnings results
* Q1 revenue fell 11 percent to $55.5 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Manning & Napier Inc- Assets under management at March 31, 2017 was $31.6 billion, compared with $31.7 billion at December 31, 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.