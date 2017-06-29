BRIEF-Mannkind draws remaining funds under Mann Group loan arrangement

June 29 (Reuters) - Mannkind Corp:

* Mannkind- ‍delivered funding request notification to Mann Group pursuant to terms of Mann Group loan

* Mannkind - ‍upon funding, Mannkind will concurrently use $10.6 million of proceeds to capitalize all accrued but unpaid interest under loan arrangement​

* Mannkind Corp - ‍funding request notification to Mann Group LLC to draw remaining $30.1 million under Mann Group loan arrangement​

* Mannkind Corp - ‍outstanding balance under loan arrangement after transaction will be $79.7 million, which is due on January 5, 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: