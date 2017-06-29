FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-Mannkind renegotiates near-term maturities with Deerfield
#YogaDay
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Mannkind renegotiates near-term maturities with Deerfield

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) -

* Mannkind renegotiates near-term maturities with Deerfield

* Mannkind-Deerfield to amend terms of minimum liquidity covenant such that each month from October to December, company must maintain at least $10 million of cash & cash equivalents

* Mannkind Corp - Mannkind's $10 million principal maturity previously due on July 18, 2017 will be extended to October 31, 2017

* Mannkind Corp - Company, affiliates of Deerfield Management entered into an exchange and third amendment to their facility agreement

* Mannkind corp - Deerfield has agreed to extend its existing $10 million principal maturity from July 18, 2017 to August 31, 2017

* Mannkind Corp - Deerfield has also agreed to amend terms of minimum liquidity covenant under facility agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.