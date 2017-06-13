BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 13 Manpasand Beverages Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share
* March quarter net profit from ordinary activities after tax 313.4 million rupees versus profit 255.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 2.82 billion rupees versus 2.15 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2rmI3SM) Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016