UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
March 16 Manpowergroup Inc
* Manpowergroup appoints josé brenninkmeijer to lead its netherlands business
* Says josé brenninkmeijer has been appointed managing director for manpowergroup netherlands, effective april 1, 2017
* Manpowergroup says jilko andringa, current managing director for netherlands, will focus wholly on regional role following handover with brenninkmeijer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.