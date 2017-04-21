April 21 Manpowergroup Inc
* Manpowergroup reports 1st quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $1.67 to $1.75
* Q1 earnings per share $1.09
* Q1 revenue $4.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.69 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Manpowergroup Inc - current year quarter included
restructuring charges which reduced earnings per share by 30
cents
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Manpowergroup Inc - Q2 earnings per share estimate
includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 8 cents and
excludes restructuring charges
