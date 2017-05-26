BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Manugraph India Ltd:
* March quarter loss 455.4 million rupees versus profit 28.5 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total revenue 728.2 million rupees versus 779.5 million rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 0.50 rupees per share Source text: (bit.ly/2r2wf4N) Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016