BRIEF-Global Oriental says unit and Layar Raya Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture agreement
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
May 25 Manulife Financial Corp:
* Manulife CEO Donald Guloien announces his intention to retire as of Sept. 30; Roy Gori to succeed Guloien as CEO on Oct. 1
* Manulife Financial Corp says Donald Guloien, president and chief executive officer, has made decision to retire as of September 30
* Manulife Financial Corp says Roy Gori, who will become Manulife's president on June 5, will succeed Guloien as CEO
* Manulife Financial Corp says Roy Gori will also join Manulife's board of directors, effective October 1
* Manulife Financial Corp says Craig Bromley, senior executive vice president and general manager of company's U.S. division John Hancock, has left co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.