* Manulife reports 1Q17 net income of $1,350 million and core earnings of $1,101 million, and $1 trillion in assets under management and administration

* Manulife Financial Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.66

* Manulife Financial Corp - qtrly diluted core earnings per common share of $0.53

* Manulife Financial Corp says core return on common shareholders' equity of 11.1%, compared with 9.3% for 1Q16

* Manulife Financial Corp - generated net flows of $4.3 billion in wealth and asset management businesses in 1Q17 compared with $1.7 billion in 1Q16

* Manulife Financial Corp says qtrly premiums and deposits from insurance products $8,471 million versus. $8,186 million last year

* Manulife Financial Corp - insurance sales of $1.3 billion in 1q17, an increase of 39% compared with 1Q16

* Manulife Financial Corp - other wealth sales of $2.1 billion in 1q17, a decrease of 11% compared with 1Q16

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

