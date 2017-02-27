BRIEF-Admiral Capital Q3 2016/17 profit before tax and value adjustments up at DKK 19 million
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 27 Manulife Holdings Bhd:
* Qtrly profit attributable 28.1 million rgt versus 7.2 million rgt; qtrly revenue 227.3 million rgt versus 358.1 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2lgx4SU) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 29 The Bank of Japan saw interest payments on its huge government bond holdings decline for the first time in five years in the fiscal year that ended in March, a sign that its ultra-loose monetary policy was taking a toll on its financial health.