BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
April 6 Manulife Holdings Bhd:
* Says unit, manulife asset management services berhad acquired 8.7 million ordinary shares and 150,800 ordinary shares in prolexus bhd
* Acquired shares represents 5.112% in the capital of prolexus bhd
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.