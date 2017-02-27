BRIEF-Hellenic Bank appoints Evripides A. Polykarpou as chairman of the remuneration committee
* EVRIPIDES A. POLYKARPOU WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Feb 27 Manulife Financial :
* Manulife issues statement regarding FINTRAC administrative penalty
* "There is no evidence to suggest that administrative reporting violations were connected to any financial misconduct"
* "Manulife did not enable or facilitate money laundering and media reports to contrary are inaccurate" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EVRIPIDES A. POLYKARPOU WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003