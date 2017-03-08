US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 8 Manvijay Development Co Ltd
* To undertake activities of specialized NBFCs as core investment co by discontinuing activities of realty estate business
* To make investment up to INR 45.1 million in Preses Constructions Solutions Private Limited Source text: bit.ly/2mX90tT Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)