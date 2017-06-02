BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 2 Maoye Commercial Co Ltd
* Says board appoints Ren Hutao as general manager, replacing Gao Hongbiao who resigned due to personal reasons
