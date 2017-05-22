BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
May 22 Maoye Commercial Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 26 and the dividend will be paid on May 26
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mOaeIQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla