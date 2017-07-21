BRIEF-Maoye International updates on termination of proposed Maoye Commercial placing​

1 Min Read
July 21 (Reuters) - Maoye International Holdings Ltd :
* Parties agreed to terminate Chongqing Maoye agreement due to certain changes in market conditions
* Termination of major transaction relating to proposed Maoye Commercial placing
* Maoye Commercial has decided not to proceed with proposed maoye commercial placing
* Termination of discloseable transactions relating to Qinhuangdao Maoye agreement and Chongqing Maoye agreement
* Termination of such disposal has no material impact on group
* Unit and Maoye Commercial entered into a termination agreement
* Unit and Maoye Commercial entered into a termination agreement

* Unit and Maoye Commercial agreed to terminate Qinhuangdao Maoye agreement due to certain changes in market conditions