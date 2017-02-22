Feb 22 Maple Leaf Foods Inc:
* Maple Leaf enhances governance agreement with McCain
Capital and Michael McCain
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc - will not submit existing
shareholder rights plan for re-confirmation at company's annual
meeting in 2017
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc says amended governance agreement was
approved by independent directors of company
* Maple Leaf Foods - according to amendment, board will
consist of majority of independent directors nominated by
corporate governance committee of board
* Maple Leaf Foods - as per amendment, agreement by mccain
holders that restricts them from increasing ownership interest
in co over 45 percent
* Maple Leaf Foods-amendment provides for restrictions on
mccain holders' ability to enter into lock-up agreements except
some permitted lock-up agreements
* Maple Leaf Foods - deal has restriction on mccain's
ability to transfer shares to person who would hold 20 pct or
more following transfer, except in some circumstances
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc - made governance enhancements with
McCain Capital and its CEO, Michael McCain, the largest
shareholder of company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: