May 18 Maple Leaf Foods Inc

* Maple Leaf Foods receives TSX approval to proceed with normal course issuer bid

* Maple Leaf Foods Inc says NCIB program commences on May 23, 2017 and will terminate on May 22, 201

* Maple Leaf Foods Inc says under NCIB program, company is authorized to purchase up to 8.2 million of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: