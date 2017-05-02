May 1 Maple Leaf Green World Inc

* Maple leaf announces upsize to private placement financing and conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange

* Maple Leaf Green World Inc - company has increased its previously announced private placement to an offering of 13. 2 million units of company a price of $0.55 per unit

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance Telkwa facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: