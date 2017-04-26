BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust:
* Qtrly net property income S$ 77.5 million versus S$73 million
* Q4 gross revenue S$94.8 million versus S$87.8 million
* Rental reversion rate for leases expiring in fy17/18 is expected to grow at a moderate pace
* The available DPU for the quarter from 1 january 2017 to 31 march 2017 was 1.959 singapore cents
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.