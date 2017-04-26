April 26 Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust:

* Qtrly net property income S$ 77.5 million versus S$73 million

* Q4 gross revenue S$94.8 million versus S$87.8 million

* Rental reversion rate for leases expiring in fy17/18 is expected to grow at a moderate pace

* The available DPU for the quarter from 1 january 2017 to 31 march 2017 was 1.959 singapore cents