April 24 Mapletree Industrial Trust:
* Average portfolio occupancy for 4QFY16/17 increased
marginally to 93.1pct from 92.1pct in preceding quarter
* Unitholders can expect to receive their quarterly DPU for
period 1 january to 31 march 2017 on 30 may 2017
* Q4 net property income s$66 million, up 4 percent QOQ
* Qtrly distributable income S$51.750 million versus S$51.1
million in Q3
* Phase two of BTS development for hewlett-packard is on
track for completion by 30 june 2017
* Business environment in singapore "remains uncertain amid
global trade uncertainties and rising interest rates"
* DPU for the period from 1 january 2017 to 31 march 2017
was 2.88 singapore cents
* Continued supply of competing industrial space and
movement of tenants expected to exert pressure on rental and
occupancy rates
