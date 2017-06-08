US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 8 Mapletree Industrial Trust
* Proposed divestment of 65 tech park crescent for s$17.688 million
* Expects efficiency loss and downtime if property is converted into a multi-tenanted building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 22 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on long-term investments rose 13 percent in May from a year earlier, a survey by trade group showed, indicating higher confidence in the economy's growth prospects.