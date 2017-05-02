BRIEF-Del Frisco's enters amendment to loan agreement dated Oct 15, 2012
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group - on May 24, co entered fifth amendment to loan agreement dated as of October 15, 2012 - SEC filing
May 2 Marapharm Ventures Inc:
* Marapharm Ventures Inc "marapharm" announces the acquisition of a second property with approved conditional use permit (cup) located in desert hot springs, California, for cannabis cultivation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Maso Capital Partners Limited reports 5.94 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmHXWF) Further company coverage: