BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Marathon Gold Corp
* Marathon Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares and flow-through shares
* Says underwriters to purchase 8 million flow-through common shares of company at price of $1.25 per flow-through share
* Marathon Gold - Intends to use net proceeds of offering of common shares to continue exploration and development of Valentine Lake Gold Project
* Says underwriters will purchase 4.85 million common shares of company at a price of $1.03 per common share
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results