May 3 Marathon Gold Corp:
* Marathon Gold announces $15 million bought deal offering
of common shares and flow-through shares
* Marathon Gold -agreement with RBC capital markets as per
which syndicate of underwriters led by RBC to buy co's
flow-through common shares, common shares
* Marathon Gold - RBC led underwriters to buy, on a
bought-deal basis, 8 million flow-through common shares of co at
a price of $1.25 per flow-through share
* RBC led underwriters to buy, on a bought-deal basis, 4.85
million common shares of co at a price of $1.03 per common share
* Marathon Gold - intends to use net proceeds of offering of
common shares to continue exploration and development of
valentine lake gold project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: