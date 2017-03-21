UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp:
* Marathon Oil announces $700 million Northern Delaware acquisition
* Marathon Oil Corp - Black Mountain acquisition is expected to close in Q2 2017 with an effective date of March 1, 2017
* Marathon Oil - signing of definitive agreement to acquire approximately 21,000 net surface acres largely in Permian's Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico
* Marathon Oil Corp - "we expect to pursue additional trades and grassroots leasing" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.