BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
May 12 Marathon Patent Group Inc
* Marathon patent group inc says on may 11, co and subsidiaries entered into an agreement with dbd credit funding, llc
* Marathon patent -under amended revenue sharing, securities purchase agreement, dbd will agree to modify its entitlement to certain future revenues of co
* Marathon patent -in addition, under payoff letter co agrees not to enter into any further dispositions of its patents until note obligations are paid in full
* Marathon patent group inc- as of april 30, 2017, outstanding balance of note obligations totals $15.8 million and interest accrues at $4,707.08 per day
* Marathon patent -in addition, under payoff letter co agrees not to use its current liquidity to make expenditures in excess of a specified amount Source text (bit.ly/2qdOe7W) Further company coverage:
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Brian Ferguson will step down in October and the Canadian oil company also laid out plans to sell $4 billion to $5 billion in non-core assets by the end of the year.