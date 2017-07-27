FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marathon petroleum corporation reports second-quarter results
July 27, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Marathon petroleum corporation reports second-quarter results

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Marathon Petroleum Corporation reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.00 including items

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍second-quarter 2017 earnings include a charge of $0.05 per diluted share​

* Says refining & marketing segment income from operations was $562 million in q2 2017, compared with $1.03 billion in same quarter of 2016

* Says ‍second-quarter 2017 earnings include a charge related to estimated losses for ongoing litigation matters​

* Says in Q2 the company recognized estimated losses of $40 million related to ongoing litigation matters

* Says ‍expects to complete ongoing review of speedway by end of Q3​

* Q2 total revenues and other income $18,354 million versus $16,790 million

* Says impairments in q2 of 2017 included a benefit of $19 million related to mpc's share of a gain on asset liquidations

* Says Q2 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $18.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

