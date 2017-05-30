May 30 MPLX Lp:

* Reg-Marathon Petroleum Corp names Donald C. Templin president; MPLX Lp appoints Michael J. Hennigan president

* MPLX Lp - ‍Donald C. Templin, president of general partner of MPLX Lp has been named president, Marathon Petroleum Corp., effective july 1​

* MPLX lp - ‍replacing templin as president of mplx's general partner will be Mike Hennigan, effective june 20​

* MPLX lp - ‍Hennigan most recently served as president and ceo of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Since 2012​

* MPLX lp - ‍Templin will continue to serve as a member of board of directors of general partner of MPLX​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: