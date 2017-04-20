UPDATE 1-Italy's Veneto banks plead for help from rescue fund
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
April 20 Marcato Capital Management:
* Marcato Capital Management says urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its slate of nominees to co's board - SEC filing
* Proposing Scott Bergren, Richard McGuire Iii, Sam Rovit and Emil Lee Sanders be elected as directors of Buffalo Wild Wings Source text: (bit.ly/2oOiyaj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
WASHINGTON, May 26 The U.S. economy slowed less than initially thought in the first quarter, but softening business investment and moderate consumer spending are clouding expectations of a sharp acceleration in the second quarter.