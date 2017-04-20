April 20 Marcato Capital Management:

* Marcato Capital Management says urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its slate of nominees to co's board - SEC filing

* Proposing Scott Bergren, Richard McGuire Iii, Sam Rovit and Emil Lee Sanders be elected as directors of Buffalo Wild Wings Source text: (bit.ly/2oOiyaj) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)