April 10 Marcato Capital Management LP:
* Marcato sends letter to Rent-A-Center board of directors
* Marcato Capital Management LP - urges Rent-A-Center Inc's
board to immediately explore sale of entire company
* Marcato Capital-plans to vote for engaged capital's
director nominees at upcoming Rent-A-Center annual meeting
* Marcato Capital - discussions with Rent-A-Center CEO
Speese have "made clear to us that he does not intend or desire
to be ceo for long term"
* Marcato Capital Management LP - beneficially owns 4.9
percent of outstanding common shares of Rent-A-Center
* Marcato Capital -urge Rent-A-Center board to "immediately
commence a process to review all strategic alternatives
including a sale of entire company"
