April 10 Marcato Capital Management Lp:
* Marcato sends letter to Rent-A-Center board of directors
* Plans to vote for Engaged Capital's director nominees at
Rent-A-Center annual meeting, if board resists strategic
alternatives review
* Urges Rent-A-Center Inc's board to immediately explore
sale of entire company
* Discussions with Rent-A-Center CEO speese have "made clear
to us that he does not intend or desire to be CEO for long term"
* Beneficially owns 4.9 percent of outstanding common shares
of Rent-A-Center
* Urge Rent-A-Center board to "immediately commence a
process to review all strategic alternatives including a sale of
entire company"
