BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Marcus Corp:
* The Marcus Corporation reports record revenues and increased earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 revenue rose 25.9 percent to $158 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $155.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marcus Corp -Marcus Theatres reported a 38.4% increase in revenues and a 38.7% increase in operating income for q1 of fiscal 2017
* Marcus Corp says Marcus Hotels & Resorts' REVPAR for comparable company-owned properties increased 4.4% in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
