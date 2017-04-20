Fitch Downgrades Pasha Bank to 'B+' on Reassessment of Sovereign Support

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Azerbaijan-based Pasha Bank's (PB) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. Fitch has also downgraded the National Long-Term Rating of PB's Turkish subsidiary, Pasha Yatirim Bankasi A.S. (PBTR), to 'BBB+(tur)' from 'A(tur)'. The Outlooks on both ratings have been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating actio