BRIEF-P-ban.com completes off-floor distribution
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23
May 29 MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS SA :
* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 244.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 2017 EBITDA AT EUR 13.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Source text: bit.ly/2r4fBn4
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 23 Australia's Ardent Leisure Group forecast its full-year dividend would be a quarter of last year's payout, hit by losses at its theme-park division after a fatal accident on a ride at Dreamworld.