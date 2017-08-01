FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marico aims at volume growth of 8-10 pct in medium term
August 1, 2017 / 8:36 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Marico aims at volume growth of 8-10 pct in medium term

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Marico Ltd

* Says for Q1FY18, India business witnessed volume decline of 9% on the backdrop of destocking by trade in june due to GST transition.

* Volume decline is attributable to steep pipeline correction across channels leading to a decline in the stock turnover ratios (strs) in trade

* Says estimated capital expenditure in each of the years FY18 and FY19 is likely to be around INR 1 billion–1.25 billion rupees

* Says will aim at a volume growth of 8-10% and a topline growth of about 12-15% (depending on inflation) in the medium term.

* Overall operating margin is expected to be maintained in a band of 17-18% over the medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

