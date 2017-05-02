BRIEF-India's Sunteck Realty March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter profit after tax 289.7 million rupees versus profit37 million rupees year ago
May 2 Marico Ltd
* Says in Q4, company witnessed normalcy returning after the demonetization impact in Q3FY17.
* Says estimated capital expenditure in each of the years FY18 and FY19 is likely to be around INR 1 billion - 1.25 billion
* Says targeting 8-10% volume growth in near term/medium term
* March quarter net loss 1.88 billion rupees versus loss 637.4 million rupees year ago