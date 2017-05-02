May 2 Marico Ltd

* Says in Q4, company witnessed normalcy returning after the demonetization impact in Q3FY17.

* Says estimated capital expenditure in each of the years FY18 and FY19 is likely to be around INR 1 billion - 1.25 billion

* Says targeting 8-10% volume growth in near term/medium term