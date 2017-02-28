U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
Feb 28 Marin Software Inc
* MARIN SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS
* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.05
* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.12
* Q4 REVENUE FELL 21 PERCENT TO $22.9 MILLION
* MARIN SOFTWARE INC - SEES Q1 REVENUE $19.0 MILLION - $19.5 MILLION
* SEES REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2017 BETWEEN $19.0 MILLION TO $19.5 MILLION
* MARIN SOFTWARE INC - SEES Q1 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.14 TO $0.13
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.02, REVENUE VIEW $23.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.