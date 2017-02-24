BRIEF-India's Talbros Engineering March-qtr profit up more than four-fold
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago
OSLO, Feb 24 (Reuters) -
* Fish farmer Marine Harvest completes the purchase of farming assets on the East Coast of Canada
* The Court of Queen's Bench of New Brunswick has approved Marine Harvest as the purchaser of the assets owned by the Gray Aqua Group of Companies
* Acquisition price on a cash and debt free basis is C$15 million, announced on Dec 19 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* March quarter net profit 28.1 million rupees versus profit 6.2 million rupees year ago
May 29 Al Arafa for Investment and Consultancies :