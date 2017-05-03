May 3 Marine Harvest Asa:

* Says it is exercising a right to redeem a EUR 375 million, five year convertible bond issued in 2014 and maturing on 6 May 2019 (ISIN NO 001 0710395) at par value plus accrued interest

* Says has notified the trustee for the convertible bond, Nordic Trustee ASA, that clause 10.2 in the loan agreement has been fulfilled as the Marine Harvest share price for at least twenty days out of a period of thirty consecutive trading days has exceeded 130 per cent of the current conversion price of the bonds

* Says the loan agreement provides the bondholders the period up to and including 11 May 2017 to convert their bonds into shares

* The remaining outstanding loan amount is EUR 353.9 million and the current conversion price is EUR 9.3458 per share.

* Says if bondholders decide to convert all remaining bonds into shares, Marine Harvest will issue about 37.9 million new shares. Bonds that are not converted into shares will be redeemed at par value plus accrued interest on 6 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)