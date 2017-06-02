BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy updates on board membership
June 23 China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :
June 2 Marine Harvest Asa:
* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has granted Marine Harvest four development licenses in relation to "the Egg" concept.
* Marine Harvest will appeal the decision in relation to the rejection of the remaining ten development licenses for "the Egg" concept.
* The appeal will be submitted to the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries shortly. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
