June 2 Marine Harvest Asa:

* The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has granted Marine Harvest four development licenses in relation to "the Egg" concept.

* Marine Harvest will appeal the decision in relation to the rejection of the remaining ten development licenses for "the Egg" concept.

* The appeal will be submitted to the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries shortly.