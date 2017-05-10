BRIEF-Misonoza Theatrical issues 602,000 new shares for 301 mln yen
* Says it has issued 602,000 new shares of its common stock through private placement, for 301 million yen in total
May 10 Fish farmer Marine Harvest Asa:
* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus eur 215 million in preliminary april 20 statement and vs eur112 mln in Q1 2016
* Marine harvest q1 revenues eur 892 million (reuters poll eur 854 million) and vs eur 810 mln in q1 2016
* The operational result was a new first quarter record high
* Marine harvest proposes q1 dividend of nok 3.00 per share versus nok 2.8 in q4
* Marine harvest sees 2017 harvest of 403 000,000 tonnes versus previous forecast 403,000 (reuters poll 397,000)
* Marine harvest sees 2017 harvest in norway of 242,000 tonnes versus previous forecast of 250,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 246,000 tonnes)
* Marine harvest asa: 2017 volumes in norway reduced by 8,000 tonnes due to biological issues
* Marine harvest now sees 2017 global industry output growth 1 to 5 percent versus -1 to +4 percent seen in february
* Marine harvest now sees 2017 industry output in norway +1 to +3 percent versus -2 to +2 percent seen in february
* Marine harvest asa: future prices (nasdaq) next twelve months eur 6.5 per kg (nok 62 per kg)
* Marine harvest asa: demand for salmon continues to be good and supported by several megatrends
* Marine harvest asa: entered into a term sheet to refinance its existing bank facility with a senior secured five year eur 1,206 million credit facility with dnb, nordea, ABN Amro, rabobank, danske bank and seb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Says it has issued 602,000 new shares of its common stock through private placement, for 301 million yen in total
BERLIN, June 20 Online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero will use the proceeds from a stock market listing to help keep it ahead in a highly competitive market, its chief executive said on Tuesday.