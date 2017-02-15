Feb 15 Marine Harvest Asa

* Marine harvest q4 operational ebit eur 259 million versus eur 257 million in preliminary jan 18 statement (reuters poll eur 257 million)

* Marine harvest proposes q4 dividend of nok 2.80 per share versus nok 2.3 in q3

* Marine harvest q4 revenues eur 1,018 million (reuters poll eur 974 million)

* Marine harvest sees 2017 harvest of 403,000 tonnes versus previous forecast 403,000 (reuters poll 399,000)

* Says market balance expected to remain tight in 2017

* Marine harvest sees q1 harvest volume 84,000 tonnes

* Capital expenditure budget for 2017 is approximately eur 240 million and working capital investments are expected to be in the range of eur 120 million