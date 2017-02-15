BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Marine Harvest Asa
* Marine harvest q4 operational ebit eur 259 million versus eur 257 million in preliminary jan 18 statement (reuters poll eur 257 million)
* Marine harvest proposes q4 dividend of nok 2.80 per share versus nok 2.3 in q3
* Marine harvest q4 revenues eur 1,018 million (reuters poll eur 974 million)
* Marine harvest sees 2017 harvest of 403,000 tonnes versus previous forecast 403,000 (reuters poll 399,000)
* Says market balance expected to remain tight in 2017
* Marine harvest sees q1 harvest volume 84,000 tonnes
* Capital expenditure budget for 2017 is approximately eur 240 million and working capital investments are expected to be in the range of eur 120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.